MIAMI (WSVN) - A gas leak diverted traffic in Miami.

City of Miami tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday about a possible gas leak near Northeast Fourth Court between 78th and 79th Street.

We are currently assisting @CityofMiamiFire at 7867 NE 4th Ct. reference a possible gas leak. Traffic is being diverted on NE 4 Ct between 78 – 79 St. See alternate route until the area is clear. pic.twitter.com/ImGnRrqSYQ — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 20, 2018

Traffic in the area was diverted as police arrived on the scene. but has since been re-opened as of noon.

