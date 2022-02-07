FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery scene along Interstate 95 is causing delays as a garbage truck continues to smolder on the side of the road, closing some lanes of traffic.

The flames ignited southbound just north of the Sunrise Boulevard exit in Fort Lauderdale, before 5 p.m., Monday.

At one point, all southbound lanes had to be blocked as crews worked to put out the fire.

Several lanes are getting by now, but traffic is still backed up, as two right lanes remain blocked.

No one was hurt.

