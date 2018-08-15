Garbage truck fire shuts down all but one lane on WB Gratigny Pkwy at NW 42 Ave.

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck fire has forced crews to block all westbound lanes of the Gratigny Parkway, except for the shoulder were vehicles are squeezing by.

Rescue crews responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze near the Northwest 42nd Avenue exit, just before 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Drivers were getting by on only the right shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Officials airlifted an adult to the Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.