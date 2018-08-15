Garbage truck fire investigation blocks 2 lanes on WB Gratigny Pkwy at NW 42 Ave.

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The investigation into what ignited a fire inside a garbage truck has forced crews to block two westbound lanes of the Gratigny Parkway.

Rescue crews responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze near the Northwest 42nd Avenue exit, just before 3 p.m., Wednesday.

As of 7:30 p.m., drivers were getting by on the two right lanes of the westbound lanes as crews continued to work the scene.

Officials airlifted an adult to the Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

