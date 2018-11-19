Garbage truck fire causes traffic delays on NB Turnpike near Griffin Road

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck caught fire along the Florida Turnpike just before Griffin Road in Davie.

Davie and Hollywood firefighters responded to the scene along the northbound lanes on the Turnpike between Griffin Road and Stirling Road, Monday afternoon.

Crews could be seen dumping water on the burning garbage truck in an effort to extinguish the fire.

Only one lane northbound is open to traffic as of now.

Smoke continues to smolder and fill the air as crews work to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic in the northbound lanes are backed up all the way to the Miami-Dade/Broward county line. It is best to avoid the area.

