Garbage truck fire blocks 1 lane on WB Gratigny Pkwy at NW 42 Ave.

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck fire has forced crews to block one westbound lanes of the Gratigny Parkway.

Rescue crews responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze near the Northwest 42nd Avenue exit, just before 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Drivers were getting by on only the right shoulder of the westbound lanes as crews worked the scene. By 4:30 p.m., three of the four lanes were opened to traffic.

Officials airlifted an adult to the Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

