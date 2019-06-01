Garbage truck catches fire in Lauderhill; no injuries

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck burst into flames in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

Lauderhill and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Northwest 31st Avenue, near Sunrise Boulevard, Saturday morning.

#Lauderhill FR units responded to Republic Service at 751 NW 31 Ave for a garbage truck on fire. With the assistance of BSOFR, units were able to gain access to the rear of the truck and extinguish the fire. @BSO_KANE @LauderhillFDPIO pic.twitter.com/NeLRtNaXRO — LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) June 1, 2019

Crews were able to gain access to the rear of the truck and put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

