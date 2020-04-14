Garbage truck catches fire in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck has caught fire in Hollywood.

The vehicle could be seen fully engulfed in flames at the corner of North 46th Avenue and Sheridan Street at around noon, Tuesday.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews arrived on the scene to put out the blaze, which has been extinguished.

It remains unclear if there were any injuries related to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

