DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A big mess had to be cleared in Deerfield Beach after a garbage truck caught fire.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the fire Tuesday near the intersection of Sample and Powerline Roads.

No one was hurt, and it remains unclear how it started.

