CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled a big fire in Coral Springs after, officials said, a garbage truck burst into flames, Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the scene of the blaze along Northwest 120th Avenue, near Wiles Road.

Officials have not specified what sparked the blaze or whether anyone was injured.

