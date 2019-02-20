Garbage fire extinguished at West Miami-Dade Solid Waste plant

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing from a massive garbage heap outside of a West Miami-Dade Solid Waste plant.

7Skyforce hovered above the fire near Northwest 87th Avenue and 58th Street around 1:13 p.m., Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire.

Officials said no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

