PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in the garage of a home in Plantation, Saturday morning.

Plantation Fire crews responded to the scene of the blaze at a house near West Broward Boulevard and Southwest 59th Avenue.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Rescue crews were able to save a cat.

Officials said the fire was contained to the garage.

No one was injured.

