Gaming, Calle Ocho and Jazz in the Gardens headline big Miami weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - A one-of-a-kind gaming competition, an annual jazz festival and an annual block party headline a big weekend of activities in Miami.

The Ultimate Gamer Event will take place at the Mana Convention Center in Wynwood, at 318 NW 23rd St., on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10.

The competition isn’t just about being good at one game, it’s about versatility.

Ultimate Gamer Founder Steve Suarez said, “This is the first event of its kind in the world, and we are proud to be hosting it in Miami”

“For this event, we have four different types of games. We have CS:GO [Counter Strike: Global Offensive], Fortnite, Super Smash Brothers and Rocket League.”

More than 500 players will compete in the event, and the winner will take home $250,000 along with the title of the “Best Gamer on the Planet.”

Over in Miami Gardens, the city will host the 14th annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival.

Around 60,000 music lovers are expected to pack Hard Rock Stadium.

On Friday night, party-goers attended the festival’s opening night private concert.

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert said he loves the festival’s big lineup.

“It started off with a couple of hundred people. Now, we have thousands who come from around the world just to enjoy themselves. It’s a magnificent time,” Gilbert said. “Lionel Ritchie. Everybody in the ’80s got married to ‘Endless Love.’ *singing* ‘There’s only you in my life.'”

However, Ritchie isn’t the only big name at the festival this year.

Bobby Brown and En Vogue will perform at the annual event as well.

The festival will conclude on Sunday, March 10.

Over in Little Havana, Calle Ocho is set to take to the streets, Sunday.

The one-day block party shines a bright light on Miami’s vibrant Latin and Caribbean cultures with international food, dancing and music.

The Latin festival, which is the largest in the country, expects thousands of people to attend this year.

Miss Carnaval Miami 2019 Camila Cuesta said, “We’re here to party. We’re here to have fun, but we are here to never forget the mission we have behind it all and to get funds for our foundation.

The festival benefits the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.