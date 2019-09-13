Gainesville Fire Rescue saves dog stuck in rubble from Hurricane Dorian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – A dog trapped in debris after Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas is now safe thanks to members of the Gainesville Fire Rescue Department.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page on Thursday, the firefighters could be seen lifting rubble to locate the dog.

One member of the crew carefully went under a collapsed wall and was able to locate the hound.

The dog’s care was handed over to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, but one of the firefighters is working to adopt the rescued pup.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.