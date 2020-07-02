FWC to patrol waterways during July 4th weekend amid DUI concerns

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, officials are taking steps to ensure everyone has a safe weekend on the water.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be patrolling the waters in an effort to curb boating under the influence.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent across Florida, FWC officials said they are making sure boaters are celebrating safely.

“This weekend, for Fourth of July, which is historically one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year, we will have officers in full force looking for impaired operators, whether it’s by drugs or alcohol,” said FWC spokesperson Ron Washington.

FWC officials are also encouraging boaters to take a free boating safety course before they head out on the water.

