FWC to issue more alligator harvesting permits

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced they will be issuing additional alligator harvesting permits.

The FWC said they will be making 1,313 more harvest permits available for 2018 in response to “updated alligator population management objectives.”

The permits can be purchased in person or online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

The FWC said harvesters can buy up to 10 permits. Each permit allows harvesters to take up to two alligators.

Applicants who receive a permit must also pay for two CITES tags and an Alligator Trapping License or show that they have an Alligator Trapping License that will be valid through the end of the harvest season.

Officials said a Florida hunting license is not required to participate in the hunt.

