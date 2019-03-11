FWC to file charges against man who jumped onto pelican

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has filed criminal charges against a man accused of jumping onto a pelican in the Florida Keys.

FWC officials told the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office that they are in the process of filing two criminal charges against the man seen in the video: animal cruelty and molestation of a protected species.

The video, which was posted on Friday, went viral over the weekend. It shows the man jumping from the harbor onto the bird and holding onto the animal.

The bird bit the man’s face before flying away.

Photos posted to the man’s Facebook page also show him hold what appears to be a Key deer.

“I shared the anger of those who contacted me regarding this video,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a Facebook post. “This type of behavior – the abuse of animals – will not be tolerated on my watch and I know our law enforcement partners at the FWC and at the federal level share that mindset. I would like to thank those who quickly brought this to my attention and to the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and the FWC who responded quickly.”

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.

They did not name the man in their announcement.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.