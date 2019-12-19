FWC seizes monkey from Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials have seized an illegally caged monkey from a Hialeah home.

The owner surrendered the animal to FWC officers after they found it enclosed in a bird cage in November.

Officials said the homeowner did not have the proper license to own the wild animal.

The monkey has since been taken to an animal sanctuary.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.