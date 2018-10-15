FWC rounds up crocodile at David Lawrence K-8 Center

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents and students got an unexpected surprise at a North Miami school when a crocodile took over the school’s parking lot.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called to the scene at David Lawrence K-8 Center after a crocodile was spotted on the school’s campus, Monday morning.

After a bit of a fight, trappers were able to wrangle the reptile, which measured about 4 to 5 feet long. The crocodile will be tagged and relocated.

The crocodile was spotted in the area of the parking lot, causing school officials to close the lot and making parents drop their children off in front of the gate.

However, operations at the school have since returned to normal.

It remains unclear where the crocodile will be relocated to.

