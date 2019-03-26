FWC reminds public not to feed pelicans, wildlife

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding the public of the dangers of feeding pelicans and other wildlife.

The FWC posted pictures to Facebook showing a juvenile brown pelican whose pouch was torn after it ate a fish carcass. Officials said despite their best efforts, the animal died.

“It is common to see birds at fish-cleaning stations, watching for an easy meal. But we have a request … please don’t feed the birds!” the FWC wrote.

FWC officials say that feeding wildlife is never a good idea, but pelicans are particularly sensitive to feeding.

“Fish carcasses can get lodged in their pouches and sharp bones can even puncture them, preventing the pelican from being able to eat,” officials wrote.

The FWC also said feeding wildlife can change their natural behavior and lead to them getting dependent on people for food.

“Anglers can remain committed conservationists by discarding fish carcasses and scraps in a lidded trash can or at home instead of in the water,” FWC said.

Officials said intentional feeding of pelicans is illegal and violators may be arrested.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.