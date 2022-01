NEAR TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Fish and Wildlife officers rescued a manatee on the side of the road near Tampa.

Officials believe the sea cow swam there in high tide during a storm and became stranded once the water receded.

FWC officials said Florida’s east coast is currently experiencing a record number of manatee deaths.

Thankfully, this one was saved.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.