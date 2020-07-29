FWC investigating after 6 sea turtle nests run over on Florida beach

CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are investigating after six sea turtle nests were run over on a Florida beach.

According to the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, one of their volunteers was on a morning patrol on Captiva Island when she noticed tire tracks and stakes damaged on several loggerhead sea turtle nests.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials told Fox 13 that the condition of the eggs is unknown.

“Unfortunately, more harm could be done by attempting to excavate them to find this out,” said spokesman Adam Brown, “so we will likely not know until they hatch. ”

The SCCF added that the Lee County Sheriff is also investigating, mentioning that it’s illegal to drive a motorized vehicle on Captiva’s beach without a permit.

All five Florida sea turtles are listed as either endangered or threatened, and it is illegal to harm, harass or kill sea turtles, their eggs or hatchlings.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the FWC Division of Law Enforcement at 1-888-404-3922.

