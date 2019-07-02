FWC: Homeowners encouraged to kill green iguanas found on property

(WSVN) - If green iguanas are causing a problem on your property, it may be easier to take action than you think.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced a permit is not necessary for homeowners to kill green iguanas on their property.

Outside of anti-cruelty laws, green iguanas are not protected in Florida, and homeowners are encouraged to kill green iguanas on their own property whenever possible.

The reptiles are not native to Florida and are an invasive species that can cause damage to seawalls, sidewalks and landscape plants.

Green iguanas can also be killed year-round and without a permit on 22 public lands in South Florida.

