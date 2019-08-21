FWC detects disorder that makes it difficult for Florida panthers to walk

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife officials have detected a disorder among endangered Florida panthers that has made it difficult for the animals to walk.

Surveillance cameras from a trail in Southwest Florida showed some kittens struggling to walk. The kittens could also be seen falling over because of rear leg weakness.

“Additional trail camera footage has captured eight panthers — mostly kittens and one adult bobcat — displaying the same types of difficulty walking,” FWC spokesperson Michelle Kerr said over the phone.

The videos were recorded primarily in Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties, FWC officials said.

With a population between 120 to 130, the stakes to help the endangered species are high.

Experts hope the necrosis from two panthers who died from other causes — both tested positive for neurological damage — will give them some clues.

“FWC is testing for various potential toxins including neurotoxic rodenticide, which is essentially a rat pesticide,” Kerr said. “We are taking this very seriously and increasing monitoring efforts to determine the full scope of the issue.”

Officials are investigating whether a nutritional deficiency or an infection could be causing the disorder.

They are asking the public to send in videos that they may have captured of the Florida panthers.

If you have any video footage that could help FWC officials investigate, please send an email to Panther.Sightings@MyFWC.com.

