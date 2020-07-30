FWC confiscates protected coral from Key Largo home

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers have confiscated coral in Key Largo.

They got a tip that a man had large amounts of Staghorn Coral drying on his balcony.

This particular coral is protected under the Endangered Species Act and is illegal to possess.

The suspect from North Carolina was given a notice to appear in court.

