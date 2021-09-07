WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and animal trappers are attempting to rescue an alligator stuck inside a West Miami-Dade storm drain.

Cellphone video sent to 7News captured the gator lying at the bottom of the storm drain near Southwest 102nd Place on Tuesday.

“I feel bad that it is in there suffering right now,” a resident said. “It’s so massive that there’s no way it can back up into the canal. I mean, we’re talking about a quarter of a mile stretch that it would have to back up into in order to make it back into the canal.”

An FWC officer on the scene estimated the reptile could be as long as 8 feet, if not longer.

Residents in the area said they noticed the gator on Friday and have tried several times to contact different agencies, but they were not able to reach anyone.

FWC said they did not received any calls about the reptile until Tuesday.

“We’ll gather information and determine if it’s necessary that a contractor gets a permit to remove that alligator,” FWC spokesperson Ronald Washington said.

FWC added that feeding an alligator in Florida is a misdemeanor, and the situation could become dangerous.

People who would like to report alligator sightings can call 866-FWC-GATOR for more information.

