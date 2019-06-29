FWC action team captures 500th Burmese python

(WSVN) - A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission program has reached a milestone after capturing their 500th Burmese python.

The FWC python action team made the capture earlier this week.

The python was said to weigh 20 pounds and 14 ounces and was 9 feet 10 inches long.

The conservation commission designed the python action team to help control the population of the invasive breed of snake.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.