MIAMI (WSVN) - A funnel cloud has been spotted off downtown Miami, as strong afternoon storms sweep through South Florida.

While severe storms passed through South Florida on Tuesday, people recorded a funnel cloud forming just off shore at around 5:20 p.m.

The strong storms prompted a severe thunderstorm warning to be issued, which has since expired.

