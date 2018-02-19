Funerals continue for victims of Stoneman Douglas shooting

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two more victims of the Marjory Stoneman High School shooting were laid to rest, Monday.

Fourteen-year-old Alaina Petty was honored in a service at her church in Coral Springs, Monday morning. Petty was a part of the high school’s JROTC program. Her family described her as vibrant and determined, with a heart to serve others.

“Seeing all my neighbors, my friends, people here suffering the way they’re suffering, this shouldn’t have happened,” said Diahan Southard.

Family members also gathered to remember 15-year-old Luke Hoyer.

“You couldn’t just not like him. He was a cool kid,” said Grant Cox, Hoyer’s cousin.

“He’s gone way to soon,” said Trey Cox, another of Hoyer’s cousins. “It’s no reason for it, a kid with so much opportunity ahead, and it’s shattered in an instant.”

Family members described Hoyer as a quiet young man who was into basketball and video games. They also said he loved his family, his dogs and his friends.

“Always had smile on his face, and that’s what I remember most: he was always smiling,” Grant said. “He was just happy to be around.”

Funerals were also held over the weekend for 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver and 14-year-olds Jamie Guttenberg and Alex Schachter.

