Funeral underway for BSO deputy fatally killed in Deerfield Beach crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A funeral is currently underway for a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in a Deerfield Beach crash.

Law enforcement officials started a procession at 8 a.m. in West Palm Beach for BSO Deputy Benjamin Nimtz on Thursday morning.

Dozens of police motorcycles continued to head south on the Florida Turnpike to arrive at Fred Hunter’s Funeral Home, located in the area of North 64th Avenue and Taft Street.

Family, friends and law enforcement officials attended the funeral to pay respects to the 30-year-old U.S. Army veteran.

Nimtz’s casket was put at the center of Calvary Chapel, located along Northwest 21st Avenue and West Cypress Creek Road, in Fort Lauderdale as the funeral started.

His wife Emily and two children stood near the casket and put flowers on top of it.

“We little knew that morning that God would call your name,” BSO Chaplain Nathaniel Knowles said at the podium. “In life, we love you dearly. In death, we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. Part of us went with you the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you’re always by our side.”

Songs and saluting deputies surrounded Nimtz’s casket draped with an American flag.

He was responding to a domestic dispute call when his cruiser collided with a pickup truck at around 3 a.m. on July 21.

Nimtz was transported to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach, where he succumbed to his injuries.

With heavy hearts, we prepare to lay Deputy Benjamin Nimtz to rest. 🙏❤️ Join us in keeping his family and the BSO Family in our thoughts. pic.twitter.com/iIXtDj56HA — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 1, 2019

He was hired by BSO on March 19, 2018.

Nimtz was three shifts away from moving to Indiana with his wife and two children where he’d take on a new job.

“A family’s chain has been broken and nothing seems the same,” Knowles said, “but as God calls us one by by, the chain will link again.”

A U.S. honor flag was carried on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday for his service.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.