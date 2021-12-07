MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A procession will be held on Tuesday in honor of former U.S. Rep. Carrie Meek before she is laid to rest.

The late congresswoman passed away on Nov. 28 at age 95.

Her family will be involved in the funeral procession that will pass by several landmarks that were important to her, including at a school named for her at Miami Dade College’s North Campus.

On Monday night, several generations of lawmakers and a grateful South Florida community came together to pay tribute to Meek.

A service for Meek will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens at around 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.