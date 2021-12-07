MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A final farewell is underway for former U.S. Rep. Carrie Meek before she is laid to rest on Tuesday.

The late congresswoman passed away on Nov. 28 at age 95.

The trailblazer is being remembered and honored at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens. Members of Congress also flew in town to attend the service, which started at around 11 a.m.

Her family was involved in a funeral procession prior to the service that passed by several landmarks that were important to Meek, including at a school named for her at Miami Dade College’s North Campus.

Another landmark included the Carrie P. Meek/Westview K-8 Center. Students and teachers could be seen cheering and waving flags to the procession as it passed by the school’s campus.

Her son Kendrick Meek, who also served in Congress, at one point stopped the procession outside the school to personally greet the students.

He said the past three days have really been a celebration of his mother’s life.

Meek was the first Black professor at Miami Dade College, the first Black woman elected to the State Senate and the first Black Floridian elected to Congress before the Civil War.

Friends, family members and former students of the late congresswoman had nothing but good things to say about Meek — saying she was so bright, hardworking, dedicated, charming and had an immense love for the community and the country.

Even former President Bill Clinton chimed in on praise for the local leader.

“She was just so great at getting things done. From securing disaster relief after Hurricane Andrew, to getting investments necessary to create jobs in her district, to fighting for refugees and immigrants and opening new educational opportunities, including at her beloved Miami-Dade College, one of our nation’s great treasures,” said Clinton. “At every stage of her life and career, she broke barriers and opened doors. Her legacy will live on, of course, through all the people whose lives she touched with her service and inspired by her example.”

On Monday night, several generations of lawmakers and a grateful South Florida community came together to pay tribute to Meek.

