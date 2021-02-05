Funeral processions for slain FBI agents expected to impact traffic in parts of Broward, Miami-Dade

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have issued traffic advisories in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties due to this weekend’s funeral processions for the two FBI agents who were shot and killed in Sunrise while serving a warrant.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, state and local members of law enforcement are expected to join dignitaries and FBI employees at the two memorial services, set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, in honor of FBI Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Dan Alfin.

Investigators said the agents were serving a warrant Tuesday morning at a home in Sunrise, when the homeowner opened fire, fatally striking Alfin and Schwartzenberger and injuring three others.

Schwartzenberger’s memorial will be held Saturday, and Alfin’s will be held Sunday.

Officials said the processions will travel from private family services held in Broward County to the stadium, and they are expected to affect traffic in parts of both counties.

Saturday’s procession is scheduled to being at around 1 p.m. near the Sawgrass Expressway and University Drive. The procession will travel onto the Florida Turnpike and arrive at Hard Rock Stadium at around 1:45 p.m.

Beginning Sunday morning, Taft Street in Hollywood will be shut down between North State Road 7 to the east and North 64th Avenue to the west. At around 1 p.m., the procession will begin in this area, traveling south on 64th Avenue to Pines Boulevard. The procession will then head east to the Florida Turnpike before heading south to Hard Rock Stadium, arriving at around 1:45 p.m.

Officials said COVID-19 testing will be taking place in the east side parking lot of the stadium, so this area will be congested on Saturday and Sunday. They advise drivers to seek alternate routes.

