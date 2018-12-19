Funeral preparations underway for MDPD officer killed in ATV crash

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is making preparations to honor an officer killed on duty.

The United States Honor Flag arrived in Miami after being brought over from Denver, Wednesday.

MDPD Officer Jermaine Brown was killed on duty last week when his all terrain vehicle crashed into a tree.

A viewing for the fallen 15-year veteran is set for Thursday between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, near Southwest 184th Street and 107th Avenue.

On Friday, a celebration of life will be held for the officer, between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., at the same location.

