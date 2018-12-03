MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community bade a final farewell to a veteran South Florida police officer.

The funeral for Miami Beach Police Detective Larry Marrero was held at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, located at 3716 Garden Avenue, Monday.

Local law enforcement agencies join us today to honor our fallen @MiamiBeachPD Officer Larry E. Marrero 💙 pic.twitter.com/DDlOOIsYmN — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) December 3, 2018

A massive U.S. flag was displayed outside the house of worship in remembrance, as family, friends and local law agencies paid their respects.

Marrero was a highly decorated, 28-year veteran of the Miami Beach Police Department.

He died after suffering a medical emergency at work, Wednesday morning.