MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community bade a final farewell to a veteran South Florida police officer.
The funeral for Miami Beach Police Detective Larry Marrero was held at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, located at 3716 Garden Avenue, Monday.
A massive U.S. flag was displayed outside the house of worship in remembrance, as family, friends and local law agencies paid their respects.
Marrero was a highly decorated, 28-year veteran of the Miami Beach Police Department.
He died after suffering a medical emergency at work, Wednesday morning.