CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen who was one of 17 people fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week was laid to rest.

Mourners paid their respects and said their final farewell to Helena Ramsay at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs.

According to witness accounts, the 17-year-old thought of the safety of her best friend, Samantha Grady, instead of her own after accused gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire in Building 12, Feb. 14.

When Cruz went into their classroom, witnesses said, Ramsay instructed Grady to shield herself with a book.

Grady was injured but survived.

