Funeral held for Stoneman Douglas High football coach

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members and loved ones gathered for the funeral of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High football coach Aaron Feis.

On Thursday morning, a funeral was held for the 37-year-old coach at Church by the Glades in Coral Springs. Feis was the assistant football coach and a security guard at the school. While working as the security guard, Feis died when he pushed a girl out of the way and shielded several other students from gunfire.

Hundreds were inside Church by the Glades to honor Feis as he was laid to rest.

On Tuesday, friends and family paid their respects at a viewing for Feis.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel called Feis a phenomenal man.

