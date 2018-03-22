Funeral held for FIU student who died in bridge collapse

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A funeral was held Thursday morning for a former Florida International University student who died during the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse.

Family and friends attended the funeral for 18-year-old Alexa Duran, which was held at Vista Memorial Gardens in Southwest Ranches.

Loved ones had nothing but kind words to use when describing Duran.

Officials continue to investigate what caused the pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill six people on Southwest Eighth Street, March 15.

