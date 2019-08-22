Funeral held for Boca Raton librarian allegedly killed by delivery man

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A funeral has been held for a woman who was murdered in her Boca Raton home.

Seventy-five-year-old Evelyn Udell died on Tuesday after a Hialeah man, identified as 21-year-old Jorge Dupre Lachazo, allegedly doused her with acetone and set her on fire.

Fire Rescue crews arrived to Udell’s home located off Glades Road on Monday to find her unconscious, with a head injury and on fire.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Lachazo and his coworker, David Gonzalez, were subcontracted through Best Buy to deliver a washer and dryer to her residence.

According to officials, as Gonzalez took a phone call outside, the 21-year-old stayed inside of the home and beat Udell with a mallet. He then poured acetone on her and set her on fire.

Gonzalez ran back inside the house, called 911 and remained with Udell as Lachazo fled from the scene in the company vehicle.

Boca Raton Police released the 911 call on Wednesday.

In a ceremony held at the B’nai Torah Congregation synagogue on Thursday, loved ones gathered together to say their farewells to the former Florida Atlantic University librarian before she was laid to rest.

Lachazo remains in the Palm Beach County Jail and has been charged with first-degree murder, among other charges.

According to the arrest report, Lachazo admitted to ingesting cocaine and smoking marijuana through a vape earlier in the day, but police said he did not give a motive for the murder.

