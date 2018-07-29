WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A caring community showed its support for a South Florida rancher who lost hundreds of rare animals in a destructive fire.

Blake Kaldirimoglu, the owner of Blake’s Exotic Animal Ranch in Southwest Ranches, the ranch, spoke with 7News on Saturday at a fundraiser held at Sawgrass Recreation Park in Weston.

“We’re here to collect all the money so that we can rebuild onto my ranch and get everything back up on my feet,” he said.

At least 300 endangered tortoises, turtles and fish were killed when Kaldirimoglu’s barn went up in flames, July 3.

Kaldirimoglu is finding the reach of traditional media is carrying his call for help beyond social media. He’s been showing thousands of followers his menagerie since 2004, and the fire didn’t eliminate his desire to educate.

“I had a bunch of offspring that I was holding back, but as you guys can see, everything that was in there was gone,” he said just after the fire. “I don’t have anything anymore.”

There was lightning in Southwest Ranches on the day of the fire, and Kaldirimoglu is sure that’s the cause of the fire. Investigators haven’t released their findings.

Meanwhile, airboat rides, T-shirt sales and help from friends at Birds and Exotics of the World took over Sawgrass Recreation Park for some fundraising.

“Everybody in the community, all around the United States, everybody that’s subscribed to me, thank you,” said Kaldirimoglu. “Everybody who might be watching this, I really appreciate all the help and all the support you guys have been helping me with.”

His family has set up a GoFundMe page. If you would like to help them, click here.

