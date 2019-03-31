Fundraiser held for family of woman killed in Miami Beach police-involved crash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A tight-knit community came together to help raise funds for a family who lost their loved one in a crash involving a Miami Beach Police officer.

Loved ones and other residents gathered at Normandy Isle Fountain to paint flowers in memory of 68-year-old Ivonne Reyes, Sunday afternoon.

Reyes, a longtime North Miami Beach resident, worked for over 30 years at the Fontainebleau Hotel. Those who knew her well said she’s gone too soon.

“My sister was a very vibrant person, and we’re going to miss her terribly,” said Carmen Guba, Reyes’ younger sister. “I have a hole in my heart.”

Reyes’ heartbroken family said they are thankful for the outpouring of support they’ve received.

“It’s been very hard on my family. It’s heartbreaking, no words to explain to you how we feel,” said Guba.

Officials said Reyes lost her life after a Miami Beach Police SUV collided with her Honda Accord while chasing alleged carjacker Timothy Bowers, March 25.

Rescue crews took Reyes to Ryder Trauma Center, where she later died.

Police took Bowers into custody the next night near 66th Street and Collins Avenue.

The tragic story spread across South Florida and reached the ears of local business owner David Sexton.

Sexton said Guba came into his Painting with a Twist store trying to buy a painting.

“Her nephew, Ivonne’s son, had put flowers down that had the word ‘Mom’ on it, [and said] that the flowers would die but that the painting with the word ‘Mom would last longer,” said Sexton. “I was crying. I gave him the painting, ‘Please take it,’ and then thought, ‘Maybe I could do something to help the family and to unite the community.'”

With the help of other businesses in the area, Sexton created the fundraiser full of paintings, flowers and mimosas to help support Reyes’ family, while still mourning the loss of a loved one who dedicated her life to this community.

“She made this community her place,” said Guba.

Reyes’ family also said they hope a tragedy like this one never happens again.

As for Bowers, he appeared in court Wednesday and is facing a list of charges. He is not facing charges related to Reyes’ death.

