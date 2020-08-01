Fugitive dead, officer shot in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Special Response Team officer has been shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place in the area of Southwest 255th Street and 147th Avenue overnight Saturday.

Miami-Dade Police said U.S. Marshals and the Homicide Task Force responded to the sighting of a fugitive who was wanted out of North Carolina for an officer-involved shooting.

The subject barricaded himself and refused to surrender.

Hostage negotiators tried to get the man to surrender before shots were fired. That’s when, they said, an officer was shot at and his vest was hit.

“After long negotiations and failed attempts for the subject to surrender, an entry was made, at which time there was an exchange of gunfire with the subject,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez. “The subject struck one of our SRT officers in his tactical vest. Thank goodness that he’s OK. It did not penetrate his skin.”

Officers then returned fire, shooting and killing the subject.

“If it wasn’t for that kind of equipment, we’d be having a different conversation,” said Ramirez. “Thank goodness for the grace of God that our officer’s going to be OK. No injuries. He’s fine.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating.

