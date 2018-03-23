Fuel tanker spill shuts down part of I-95

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A fuel spill caused by a tanker rollover is causing major delays along Interstate 95 Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fuel spill happened along the southbound lanes on I-95 at the Ives Dairy Road exit just after 2 a.m., Friday morning.

Fire rescue said hazmat crews are working on cleaning up the spill.

Officials said nobody was injured.

I-95 southbound was shut down for several hours early Friday morning, and reopened two lanes to ease the morning commute. However it has since been shut down again at Ives Dairy Road.

