(WSVN) - A fuel tanker overturned on the Turnpike causing major traffic trouble.

The tanker overturned along the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Bird Road, early Friday morning.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the driver of the tanker could be seen being loaded into a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance.

Gallons of fuel could also be seen coming from the tanker onto the roadway.

The north and southbound lanes have since been shut down to traffic.

#TrafficAlert:



The northbound & southbound lanes of the FL Turnpike are completely shutdown in the area of Bird Rd.



Troopers are on scene investigating a crash involving an overturned tanker which caused a fuel spill onto the roadway.



Motorists should avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/pl0UrlWSOL — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) July 30, 2021

The northbound lanes at Kendall Drive have also been shut down.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.