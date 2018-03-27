Fuel leak capped after spilling estimated 50 gallons onto Fort Lauderdale airport tarmac

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An estimated 50 gallons of fuel leaked onto a tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tuesday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue said they successfully capped an aviation fuel leak that began on the tarmac behind Terminal One.

Firefighters said that they estimate about 50-60 gallons leaked onto the ground.

