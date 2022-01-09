MIAMI (WSVN) - Long lines persisted at COVID-19 across South Florida this weekend, including one open 24 hours a day in downtown Miami.

7News cameras captured drivers pulling in and out of the testing site at the FTX Arena, Saturday afternoon. The site os one of the few open 24 hours.

There were relatively longer lines north of the county line this weekend.

Cameras showed cars wrapped around the parking lot at the Margate Community Redevelopment Agency.

To find a COVID-19 testing site near you in Miami-Dade County, click here.

For a list of testing sites in Broward, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

