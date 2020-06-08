FSU sends out ‘dangerous situation’ alert amid search for subject

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police at Florida State University have sent out an alert for their campus amid the search for a subject.

The alert was sent out just before 12 p.m., Monday.

Law Enforcement Officers are in pursuit of a male subject wearing shorts and no shirt, traveling on foot in the direction of Stadium Drive from Jackson Bluff Road. Suspect potentially armed with a hand gun. Continue to Shelter-in-Place. More information to follow. — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) June 8, 2020

According to the alert, officers are searching for a male subject.

The subject is said to be wearing shorts and no shirt and may be armed with a gun.

No further information was given on the situation.

