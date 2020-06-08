FSU says search for possibly armed subject is under control

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police at Florida State University said their search for a possibly armed subject is under control.

The initial alert about a “dangerous situation” was sent out just before 12 p.m., Monday.

FSU ALERT!* Dangerous Situation! A dangerous or life threatening situation exists on the FSU Campus. Seek shelter now. — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) June 8, 2020

Shortly after, another tweet was sent out that officers were searching for a male subject that was “potentially armed with a hand gun.” Those on the school’s campus were urged to continue to shelter-in-place.

Law Enforcement Officers are in pursuit of a male subject wearing shorts and no shirt, traveling on foot in the direction of Stadium Drive from Jackson Bluff Road. Suspect potentially armed with a hand gun. Continue to Shelter-in-Place. More information to follow. — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) June 8, 2020

Just before 1:13 p.m., FSUPD said the situation was under control and that law enforcement presence would remain strong on the campus, but the department did not provide a further explanation as to whether or not the subject was apprehended or if he was armed.

Those on the school’s campus are able to resume normal activity.

