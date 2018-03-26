FSU lifts ban on alcohol for student organizations, fraternities and sororities

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida State University has lifted a five-month ban on alcohol for all Greek and registered student organizations.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Amy Hecht, the vice president of Student Affairs said that although the university lifted the alcohol ban, organizations must complete risk management training if they plan on to host events with alcohol.

“The Student Activities Center staff will continue to offer training and advising, and will continue supporting all student organizations to prevent dangerous and unsafe conduct and behaviors,” Hecht said in a memo to organizations. “The university also will continue to engage students as we strive for a safer, healthier community for all.”

FSU president John Thrasher initially suspended all fraternities in November after the alcohol-related death of 20-year-old Andrew Coffey. Coffey was a pledge for Pi Kappa Phi at the time of his death.

Thrasher partially lifted the suspension and allowed groups to continue recruiting new members in January. But there was still a ban on alcohol.

Nine fraternity members face felony hazing charges in Coffey’s death.

