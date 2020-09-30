FSU cancels 2021 Spring Break due to pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring Break has been canceled for Florida State University students.

Sally McRorie, the school’s provost made the announcement, Wednesday.

“The semester will still begin Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. However, the first three days of classes will be taught remotely. The university has cancelled Spring Break in 2021,” stated McRorie.

McRorie said the semester will end a week earlier than originally planned.

“The university continues its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and we believe these adjustments will reduce the potential for members of the campus community to return to Tallahassee with the virus after traveling during spring break,” McRorie wrote.

